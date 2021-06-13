Army hands over 50-bed COVID-19 facility to Srinagar administration

Srinagar

13 June 2021 05:53 IST

The Army on Saturday handed over a 50-bed COVID-19 facility to the Srinagar administration, to augment the infrastructure against the pandemic.

“To combat the rapid surge of COVID-19 in the Union Territory and also to prepare for the anticipated third wave, the Army’s Chinar Corps dedicated the facility to the people of Kashmir,the Army said.

The facility has been established at 216 Transit Camp at Batwara here and was inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Mohammed Aijaz Asad.

It has 10 ICU beds with ventilator support, 20 high dependency unit beds with oxygen support and 20 oxygen beds. “It also has facilities such as a laboratory, radiology department and blood gas analyser for efficient management of patients,” the Army said.

The Army will also provide round the clock dedicated doctors, military nurses and paramedical staff from the 92 Base Hospital, the spokesman said.

Brigadier CG Muralidharan, HOD Medical Department, Chinar Corps, assured all possible assistance by the Army to the people of the Valley and also to the UT government to fight the battle against COVID-19.