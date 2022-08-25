Army flags off adventure along China border

The Eastern Command’s expedition from Sikkim to Arunachal Pradesh involves mountaineering, cycling, rafting and trekking

GUWAHATI

The Army’s Eastern Command on Thursday flagged off a series of civil-military adventure activities along the India-China border from Sikkim to Arunachal Pradesh.

A total of 20 activities covering mountaineering, cycling, rafting and trekking were flagged off by Sikkim Governor Ganga Prasad, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang and the General Officer Commanding of Trishakti Corps, Lt Gen Tarun Kumar Aich at Gangtok.

A defence spokesperson said the activities planned over 78 days from August to December are spread across the Eastern Command’s area of responsibility along the northern borders measuring about 3,50,913 sq. km.

The activities have been planned by the Kolkata-based headquarters of the Eastern Command under the Eastern Command Trans-Theatre Adventure Activities (ECTTAA). It entails a mountaineering expedition from Mt Jongsong on the western tip of Sikkim to a trekking expedition to Doma via Jachep La on the tri-junction of the India, China and Myanmar border.

“Summitting the challenging Himalayan peaks, trekking and cycling on the treacherous and testing mountain trails and jungles and rafting in torrential rivers will test the team members for technical acumen, mental and physical courage and their sheer determination to complete the event,” the spokesperson said.

Apart from the 7,462m Mt Jongsong, the 6010 m Mt Thinchen Khang in Sikkim and the Point 6,190 and Point 4,814-Taksing in Arunachal Pradesh are among the five most challenging mountain peaks in the itinerary of the participants.

Charting the flora, fauna, culture and traditions in the remote border areas for tourism promotion is one of the objectives of the adventure activities, officials said.

There are 15 women across the 19 teams shortlisted for the medley of adventure activities to carry out three mountaineering expeditions, seven treks of more than 750 km up to an altitude of 16,500 ft, six cycling expeditions over 1,000 km on non-existent roads in six valleys, and rafting along three rivers.

