Army exam paper leak: Major sent to police custody till March 15

A 47-year-old Army officer arrested in connection with a recruitment exam paper leak in Pune was on Monday remanded to police custody till March 15.

The Pune police told the court of Additional Sessions Judge S.R. Navandar that Major T. Murugan, who was arrested from Tamil Nadu, had forwarded the question paper to other accused.

Public Prosecutor Premkumar Agrawal told court that Murugan had forwarded the leaked question paper to other accused through Whatsapp, and the police needed to know from where he got this exam paper.

Mr. Agrawal said the accused had deleted mobile phone chats, which had to be retrieved, and a probe was needed to unearth financial transactions and further links.

Defence counsel A.D. Lonandkar opposed the plea and told court that the accused’s phone had already been seized and, therefore, there was no need for police custody.

Remanding Murugan to police custody till March 15, Judge Navandar said the accused is the key person in the paper leak conspiracy.

“Due to unlawful activities, the entire process of recruitment was stopped and the exam postponed. Considering the seriousness of the crime, there is a need for thorough investigation and for that sufficient police custody is required,” the judge observed.

Police have invoked relevant sections of IPC as well as the Prevention of Corruption Act. So far, six persons have been arrested, including three Army personnel, for the leak that took place on February 28.