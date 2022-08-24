Army deployed to rescue people in flood-affected Bundi in Rajasthan

Kota Collector said several areas in the district are waterlogged and nearly 2,000 people have been shifted to safer places from the affected areas in the past two days.

PTI Jaipur/Bundi
August 24, 2022 12:56 IST

Aerial rescue and relief operations launched in the flood-affected areas of Rajasthan’s Baran district. | Photo Credit: PTI

“The Army was deployed on August 24 to rescue nearly 300 people stranded in a flood-like situation in Rajasthan’s Bundi district,” officials said.

Bundi Collector Ravindra Goswami said close to 300 people are stuck at four locations in low lying areas in Lakheri. The area is inundated due to inflow of water in the Mej river — a tributary of Chambal river — flowing through the district. He said the Army was deployed to lead the rescue operations.

Kota Collector O. P. Bunkar said several areas in the district are waterlogged and nearly 2,000 people have been shifted to safer places from the affected areas in the past two days. Many people are still stuck in four-five villages. He said 4.71 lakh cusecs of water is being released from Kota barrage on Wednesday. In Jhalawar, the situation was under control.

“Mitigation part and assessment of damage is now under process as most of the people have returned to their homes after water started receding at 4 a.m. today,” Jhalawar Collector Bharti Dixit said. “Around 50,000 cusecs of water was released through four gates of Kalisindh dam early in the morning and water has receded in low lying areas,” she said.

Meanwhile, heavy to very heavy rainfall was recorded at some places in Sirohi, Udaipur, Jalore, Barmer and Jaisalmer districts during the past 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m.

“Maximum rainfall of 143mm occurred at Bhinmal in Jalore, followed by 120mm at Deldar in Sirohi,” the meteorological department said.

“Light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur at some places in Jaisalmer and Barmer districts. The rainfall activity will now reduce and there is no heavy rainfall warning in the State for the next five days,” it said.

