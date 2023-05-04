HamberMenu
Army deployed in violence-hit Manipur, 4,000 people shifted

According to defence sources, flag marches are being conducted to keep the situation under control.

May 04, 2023 10:02 am | Updated 11:04 am IST - Imphal

PTI
Army and Assam Rifles shifting villagers from violence hit areas in Manipur to safer areas.

Army and Assam Rifles shifting villagers from violence hit areas in Manipur to safer areas.

The Army and Assam Rifles were deployed to control the situation in Manipur where violence broke out during a tribal agitation, a defence spokesperson said on Thursday, May 4, 2023.

So far, 4,000 people were rescued by the forces from the violence-hit areas, and given shelter, he said, adding that more people are being shifted to safer places.

A video grab shows armed mob during a rally in Manipur’s Churachandpur on May 3, 2023.

A video grab shows armed mob during a rally in Manipur's Churachandpur on May 3, 2023.

The Army and Assam Rifles were requisitioned in the night, and along with the State police, the forces arrested the violence by the morning, the spokesperson said.

"Flag marches are being conducted to keep the situation under control," he said.

The violence broke out on Wednesday during 'Tribal Solidarity March' called by All Tribal Student Union Manipur (ATSUM) in Torbung area of Churachandpur district to protest the demand of non-tribal Meiteis, who dominate the Imphal Valley, for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Thousands of agitators took part in the rally, during which clashes between tribals and non-tribals broke out, a senior police officer said.

Police fired several rounds of tear gas shells to control the situation, the officer said.

Agitated youths were seen gathering at Canchipur in Imphal West district and Soibam Leikai in Imphal East in the Valley calling for retaliation, the official said.

In view of the situation, curfew was imposed in non-tribal dominated Imphal West, Kakching, Thoubal, Jiribam and Bishnupur districts and tribal-dominated Churachandpur, Kangpokpi and Tengnoupal districts.

Mobile internet services were suspended across the State for five days.

Mary Kom seek’s Centre’s help

Meamwhille, boxing great MC Mary Kom on Thursday urged the Centre to help control the violence that broke out in Manipur.

“My state Manipur is burning, kindly help,” the veteran boxer tweeted in the early hours, sharing photos of the violence, and tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Top News Today

