Army condemns social media leaks on Meitei officers posted in Manipur 

June 02, 2023 01:42 am | Updated 02:06 am IST - New Delhi

The Dimapur-based III Corps of the Indian Army (also known as Spear Corps) on Thursday put out a statement condemning efforts to publicly out Meitei officers posted for duties in Manipur as the State is in the middle of ethnic conflict between the Scheduled Tribe Kuki-Zomi people and the dominant Meitei people.

Soon after news became public of the transfer of IPS officer P. Doungel (Kuki by ethnicity), divesting him of his post as Director General of Police (DGP) of the Manipur police, several accounts on social media started circulating a list of Meitei officers posted for duties in the State, seeking that they be transferred to ensure the safety of Kuki people.

Even though Mr. Doungel was removed as DGP by the State government only on Thursday, The Hindu has reported previously that he had been sidelined ever since the violence began on May 3.

Among the accounts that posted the names and regiments of 22 Meitei officers was also the Twitter account of the Kuki Student Organisation (KSO), Imphal branch and some blue tick accounts on the social media site, including Manipur Congress leader Lamtinthang Haokip.

While the KSO seemed to have deleted the tweet as of Thursday night, the tweet initially said, “We demand immediate transfer of Meitei Army officers some of whom were proven to have sided with the Meiteis and replace it with neutral officers from mainland India.”

Responding to the leaked list of Meitei Army officers, the Spear Corps Twitter account posted a statement strongly condemning the circulation of this list and saying it was “aimed at maligning the very foundation of faith & ethos of officers of the Indian Army” in addition to casting aspersions on their loyalty and integrity towards the nation.

The Spear Corps said, “The very officers being discredited have spent sleepless nights, gone without food and water, rescued thousands and have provided refuge to people beyond religion, caste or creed in Manipur.”

The Army said the list had been in circulation on Twitter, Facebook, and on messaging apps. The list mentioned the names of the officers, the regiments they are posted with and the purported locations of their posting in Manipur.

‘Fair to all’

The Spear Corps added, “All ranks of the Indian Army are race, caste, creed, and gender agnostic — fair to all & fear none. Officers and troops of the Indian Army are posted to all parts of the country as per the requirement of the organisation. It must also be noted that the numbers depicted in the list represent a minute fraction of the total number of officers in all formations and units in Manipur currently.”

“The post is an attempt to undermine an institution that is a microcosm of the nation and has never let regional biases interfere in its functioning and the Indian Army strongly refutes this hideous message,” the Army said.

