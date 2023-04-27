Army commander visits Rajouri-Poonch sectors as search continues for terrorists that killed 5 soldiers

April 27, 2023 01:01 am | Updated 12:40 am IST - JAMMU

A top Army Commander visited the Rajouri-Poonch Sector in Jammu on Wednesday, seven days after militants killed five soldiers in the region.

An Army spokesman said Lieutenant-General Upendra Dwivedi, GOC-in-C, Northern Command, visited Rajouri and Poonch and reviewed operational preparedness. “He took stock of the ongoing operations,” the Army said.

Lt. Gen. Dwivedi also interacted with the troops deployed in the remote areas and exhorted them to be innovative and relentless in their pursuit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials said over 50 locals were questioned by the security forces to identify those who supported the attackers. The police suspect the role of locals in providing logistics to the attackers. No attacker has been identified or arrested so far. However, a network of overground workers has been identified so far, official sources said.

A manhunt is on to trace the group of attackers, believed to consist of three to five persons, over a nine-kilometre area in the region where the attack took place on April 20. The area is dotted by forest ranges and deep gorges, making it hard for security forces to trace the trail of the militants.

ADVERTISEMENT