Army command hospital to organise 2-day national level combat trauma care programme in Udhampur from Saturday

A worker paints a red cross on the rooftop of a hospital in Srinagar. File | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD

A two-day national-level Continuous Medical Education (CME) programme having a theme of Combat Trauma Care: Emerging Trends will commence at the Army command hospital in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, a defence spokesman said.

The command hospital, northern command, is organising the two-day programme on October 15 and 16 at Dhruva auditorium, in order to deliberate upon the recent developments in the field of management of combat trauma, the spokesman said.

He said the event will be attended by the top brass of the medical directorate of Army Medical Corps along with several eminent speakers from the civil as well as delegates from medical fraternity of all three services and senior officers from northern Command.

“The initiative will not only pave the way for learning of advanced medical protocols and patient management systems, but also give an excellent exposure to the medical staff of the Command Hospital,” the spokesman said.

The command hospital, northern command, is a multi-specialty flagship hospital of the Army and plays a special role in management of trauma of all kinds especially those in the category of battle casualties and battle accidents.

The spokesman said the event will also focus on enhancing the skills and knowledge of specialists and medical officers in the command zone on the subject of combat trauma and its effective management since several new combat casualty care concepts have been introduced as a result of experiences from the recent war and conflicts, research on the subject and advent of newer concepts.

Besides guest lectures on the relevant topics, a workshop also has been planned which will impart hands-on training in life-saving interventions to delegates especially regimental medical officers who are the first responders to trauma in the operational zone, the spokesman said.

The final objective of the conclave is to sharpen the knowledge and skills of medical officers and specialists with a positive impact on outcomes after sustaining trauma in the war, the spokesman said adding the event will definitely put across the causality management in the field areas in a new light for the entire medical staff.