Army chopper with five on board crashes in Arunachal Pradesh

Upper Siang district police said a team has been sent on foot to the crash site from nearest town Tuting

The Hindu Bureau GUWAHATI
October 21, 2022 13:40 IST

Photo taken from a video, a Defence chopper scanning advanced light helicopter crash site in Upper Siang district, Arunachal Pradesh, on October 21, 2022.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A military helicopter with five personnel on board crashed in Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh on October 21, 2022 morning. The site is close to the border with China.

Defence officials confirmed the crash of an advanced light helicopter at 10:43 am near Migging village. District authorities pinpointed the site as Singging, a village about 25 km from nearest town Tuting.

“We have sent a team on foot from Tuting to ascertain the details. It is difficult to measure the distance to Migging, high up in the mountains, or how long the team will take to reach the crash site, Jummar Basar,” the Superintendent of Police of Upper Siang district told The Hindu.

“There are no reports of any casualty so far. The team has been tasked with locating the chopper and finding survivors,” he said, adding that local villagers have joined the search.

A defence spokesperson said two rescue helicopters, scanning the area, have not been able to land.

Tuting, more than 30 km from the Line of Actual Control, is about 170 km north of Yingkiong, the Upper Siang district headquarters.

