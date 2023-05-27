ADVERTISEMENT

Army Chief to visit Manipur on May 27 to review situation

May 27, 2023 01:13 pm | Updated 01:13 pm IST - Imphal

The Eastern Army Commander Lt. Gen. Rana Pratap Kalita will also accompany the Army Chief during his two-day visit to the State

PTI

Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande on May 25 | Photo Credit: PTI

Army Chief General Manoj Pande will visit Manipur on May 27 to review the situation in the violence-hit State, officials said.

The Eastern Army Commander Lt. Gen. Rana Pratap Kalita will also accompany the Army Chief during his two-day visit to the State.

A senior Army official told PTI that General Pande and Lt. Gen. Kalita will reach Imphal from Delhi to review the ground situation on the backdrop of ongoing ethnic clashes between communities.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

"General Pande will meet the Governor, Chief Minister and Security Advisor to discuss the situation," he added.

General Pande and Lt. Gen. Kalita will also meet the ground commanders, including those from other forces, and review the law and order situation.

General Pande is scheduled to return on May 28, while Lt. Gen. Kalita is likely to stay back for Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Manipur from May 29, Army sources said.

Also Read | Manipur unrest | The embers of Meitei-Kuki conflict still glow 

Clashes broke out in Manipur after a “Tribal Solidarity March” was organised in the hill districts on May 3 to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

The violence was preceded by tension over the eviction of Kuki villagers from reserve forest land, which had led to a series of smaller agitations.

Meiteis account for about 53% of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals — Nagas and Kukis — constitute another 40% of the population and reside in the hill districts.

The ethnic clashes claimed over 70 lives and some 10,000 army and para-military personnel had to be deployed to bring back normalcy in the Northeastern State.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US