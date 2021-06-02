Army Chief in Kashmir to review security situation

‘Efforts to prevent recruitment, facilitate surrender of terrorists discussed’

As the commitment by India and Pakistan to adhere to the 2003 ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) and other areas nears 100 days, Army Chief General Manoj Naravane arrived in Srinagar on Wednesday on a two-day visit to Kashmir to review the security situation.

Gen. Naravane visited units and formations in the hinterland where he was briefed by the local Commanders on the security situation and the measures being taken to identify and target the over ground workers’ network involved in radicalisation and recruitment of youth into terrorist ranks, the Army said. “Efforts to prevent local recruitment and facilitate surrender of local terrorists were also discussed.”

Gen. Naravane also interacted with troops and later called on Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha at the Raj Bhavan, it said.

In a conversation between the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMO) over the established hotline on February 22, both sides agreed on “strict observance of all agreements, understandings and cease firing along the LoC and all other sectors” with effect from the midnight of February 24/25, a joint statement said. The ceasefire violations had crossed a record 5,000 this year but since the announcement the ceasefire is being adhered to, an official said.