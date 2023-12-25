Army chief Gen. Manoj Pande exhorts commanders to conduct operations in ‘most professional manner’

December 25, 2023 05:38 pm | Updated 05:38 pm IST - Rajouri/Jammu

Amid an ongoing operation to track down terrorists behind the ambush that left four soldiers dead in Poonch last week, Army Chief General Manoj Pande visited the ground zero on December 25 and exhorted the commanders to conduct the operations in the "most professional manner".

The Chief of Army Staff (CoAS) also asked them to remain resolute and steadfast against all challenges.

Three civilians picked up by the Army for questioning after the terrorist ambushed two Army vehicles on Thursday at Dhatyar Morh between Dhera Ki Gali and Buffliaz in Poonch were found dead on December 23.

"General Manoj Pande #COAS visited #Poonch sector and was given an update on the prevalent security situation. #COAS interacted with commanders on ground, exhorted them to conduct the operations in the most professional manner and remain resolute & steadfast against all challenges," the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) of the Indian Army posted on X.

Earlier, a defence spokesman in Jammu said the army chief reached Jammu in the afternoon and immediately left for Rajouri-Poonch sector to review the operational preparedness and the prevailing security situation.

The officials said General Pande visited Dhera Ki Gali and reviewed the anti-terrorist operation going on in Surankote and nearby Rajouri district's Thanamandi forest belt for the last five days to neutralise the terrorists behind the dastardly attack that left four soldiers dead.

The Army chief later flew to the 25 Infantry division headquarters in Rajouri and was briefed by the commanders on the ground about the overall security situation, they said.

Mobile Internet services remained suspended in both Poonch and Rajouri districts for the third day on Monday as a precautionary measure to check rumour-mongering and prevent miscreants from creating any law and order problem, the officials said.

The services were suspended early Saturday following the killing of the three civilians.

General Officer Commanding-in-chief, Northern Command, Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, General Officer Commanding of Jammu-based White Knight Corps, Lt Gen Sandeep Jain, and senior civil and police officers are camping in the twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch to supervise the anti-terrorist operation and maintain law and order.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday announced compensation and jobs to the families of the dead civilians and said the medico legal formalities were conducted and legal action in this matter has been initiated by the appropriate authority. The Army has ordered a thorough internal investigation into the deaths of the three civilians and said it is committed to extending full support and cooperation in the conduct of the investigation.

In a post on X on December 23, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) of the Indian Army said, "Search operations by the security forces are continuing in the area of operations after the incident of 21 Dec 23. Reports have been received regarding three civilian deaths in the area. The matter is under investigation. Indian Army stands committed to extending full support and cooperation in the conduct of investigations."

