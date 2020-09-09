Arms recovered near Jawahar Tunnel in south Kashmir, 2 held

Srinagar

09 September 2020 20:07 IST

Consignment includes AK rifle, M4 Carbine, six Chinese pistols and a large cache of bullets

Arms and ammunition were recovered from a vehicle near the Jawahar Tunnel in south Kashmir, connecting the Kashmir valley with Jammu, on Wednesday.

“Based on a credible input regarding anti-national elements carrying illegal arms and ammunition with them moving in a vehicle towards Srinagar from Jammu, the Kulgam police established a joint checkpoint with the Army’s 9 Rashtriya Rifles and the CRPF. The driver and another person have been arrested following the search of the vehicle carrying arms,” a police spokesman said.

The arms and ammunition recovered included an AK rifle, one M4 Carbine, six Chinese pistols and a large cache of bullets. The arrested persons were identified as Bilal Ahmad Kuttay and Shahnawaz Ahmad Mir, both from Shopian.

“The pistols were seemingly meant for recruiting new people into militancy. The police have been able to contain the local militant recruitment after it witnessed a sharp rise earlier. We will not allow the recruitment to gain ground again,” DIG Goel said.

A special investigation team (SIT) has been constituted to investigate the militants who were receiving the arms consignment.

“The weapon consignment was obviously to fuel militancy in south Kashmir,” DIG Goel said.