Arms recovered in Manipur as situation continues to remain tense

August 17, 2023 10:56 am | Updated 11:41 am IST - Imphal

Eight firearms and 112 rounds of ammunition were recovered from different districts of violence-hit Manipur during search operations by security forces, police said.

Besides, the forces also seized six explosives, they said.

Also Read | 53-member CBI team to probe Manipur cases

The recoveries were made on Wednesday from Bishnupur, Churachandpur, Tengnoupal, Kangpokpi and Imphal West districts, the police said in a statement.

"The situation in the State was tense with sporadic incidents of firing and congregation of protesters," it said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also, six bunkers have been dismantled in Tengnoupal district, it added.

Meanwhile, four people from Assam were arrested in Mantripukhri area of Imphal East district with 1,240 bottles of syrups containing codeine phosphate, an opioid analgesic.

The arrests were made by the officers of Narcotics & Affairs of Border (NAB) on Tuesday, police said.

Ethnic clashes broke out in the State in May, and have been continuing for more than three months, leading to the deaths of over 160 people.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT