ADVERTISEMENT

Arms licence of Union Minister’s son cancelled after police report

September 08, 2023 03:52 am | Updated 02:40 am IST - Lucknow

A revolver registered in the name of Vikas Kishore was allegedly used in the killing of a 30-year-old man at the Minister’s house

The Hindu Bureau

Kishore Kaushal, Union Minister of state for housing and urban development. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The arms licence of Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore’s son Vikas Kishore was cancelled on Thursday by the Lucknow District Magistrate following a police report. Mr. Vikas was booked under Section 30 of the Arms Act (punishment for contravention of licence or rule) on September 2, after a 30-year-old man was shot dead at his home in in the Thakurganj area of Lucknow. 

The deceased, identified as Vinay Shrivastava, was shot in the head with a pistol registered with the Minister’s son. The police also arrested three other accused, identified as Ankit Verma, Shamim alias Baba and Ajay Rawat, and said the murder took place over a gambling dispute.

Mr. Kishore, who is a two-time Lok Sabha member from Mohanlalganj, and his son came under severe criticism from the Opposition parties who demanded a high-level inquiry over the incident. The deceased’s brother also demanded a probe over the role of the Minister’s son. The Union Minister categorically denied that his son was present in the house when the incident took place.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US