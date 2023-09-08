Arms licence of Union Minister’s son cancelled after police report

September 08, 2023 03:52 am | Updated 03:52 am IST - Lucknow

The arms licence of Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore’s son Vikas Kishore was cancelled on Thursday by the Lucknow District Magistrate following a police report. Mr. Vikas was booked under Section 30 of the Arms Act (punishment for contravention of licence or rule) on September 2, after a 30-year-old man was shot dead at his home in in the Thakurganj area of Lucknow.

The deceased, identified as Vinay Shrivastava, was shot in the head with a pistol registered with the Minister’s son. The police also arrested three other accused, identified as Ankit Verma, Shamim alias Baba and Ajay Rawat, and said the murder took place over a gambling dispute.

Mr. Kishore, who is a two-time Lok Sabha member from Mohanlalganj, and his son came under severe criticism from the Opposition parties who demanded a high-level inquiry over the incident. The deceased’s brother also demanded a probe over the role of the Minister’s son. The Union Minister categorically denied that his son was present in the house when the incident took place.