GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Arms, explosives seized in Manipur

Search operations were continuing in vulnerable areas of Imphal West, Kakching, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Imphal East and Churachandpur districts

January 11, 2024 12:30 pm | Updated 12:30 pm IST - Imphal

PTI
Image used for representative purpose only.

Image used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: ANI

A huge cache of arms and explosives were seized from Manipur's Churachandpur and Tengnoupal districts, police said on January 11.

In Churachandpur district, the security forces seized a carbine, a country-made 9 mm pistol, five single barrel guns, eight HE-36 hand grenades, six tear gas shells and several ammunitions for 9 mm pistol and M1 Carbine on January 9, they said.

Also Read | Four men go missing in Manipur, fresh firing reported

In Tengnoupal district, four HE-36 grenades, an unserviceable AK-56 rifle, five country-made shotguns, five crude bombs, four IEDs, a country-made mortar and ammunitions for AK-56 rifle on January 6, police said.

Search operations were continuing in vulnerable areas of Imphal West, Kakching, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Imphal East and Churachandpur districts for arms and ammunition, police said.

Also Read | Manipur CM Biren Singh says present situation in the state could have been avoided

More than 180 people have been killed and several hundred injured since ethnic violence broke out in Manipur in May last year when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the majority Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

Meiteis account for about 53% of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals — Nagas and Kukis — constitute little over 40% and reside in the hill districts.

Related Topics

Manipur / civil unrest / unrest, conflicts and war

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.