Armed infiltrator’s body recovered in Rajouri’s Nowshera Sector: Indian Army

July 11, 2023 05:01 pm | Updated 05:50 pm IST - SRINAGAR

The Army on July 11 recovered the body of an infiltrator, who was part of a group that made a bid to infiltrate into the Pir Panjal valley’s Nowshera Sector on July 10.

“In a massive search operation lasting more than two days and two nights, in an area that is heavily mined, in inclement weather conditions, the body of one terrorist, who was neutralised, has been recovered with weapon and war-like stores,” Jammu-based Defence spokesman Lt. Col. Suneel Bartwal said.

The Army said a blood trail, with drag marks on ground, were observed during further search operations into the jungle, leading towards the Line of Control (LoC). “Possibly, other injured terrorists taking advantage of the forest foliage managed to move back across the LoC,” Lt. Col. Bartwal said.

The Army said alert troops on the night of July 10 foiled a major infiltration bid along the LoC in the Nowshera Sector. “The movement of the infiltrators was kept under constant observation and when they were nearly 300 metres inside own side of LoC they were challenged and a firefight ensued. Heavy and accurate fire was brought down on the terrorists, with one terrorist seen falling to the side, while two others who were injured, were seen taking cover into the jungle,” the Army said.

The Army said additional troops were moved in to cordoned off the area. “One AK 47 Rifle, three AK Magazines with 175 Rounds, one nine mm pistol, two magazines with 15 Rounds, four hand grenades, communication equipment, large quantity of eatables and clothing for sustenance were recovered,” the Army said. The major infiltration bid was aimed to disturb the peace in Rajouri district, Lt. Col. Bartwal added.

