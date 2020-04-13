Architects against Delhi master plan revamp

Several architects have objected to the Delhi Development Authority’s proposed amendment to the Master Plan of Delhi-2021 that would enable intensive development along mass rapid transit system (MRTS) corridors in Lutyens’ Delhi, Chanakyapuri, Civil Lines and regulated zones near monuments — all areas that are currently excluded from the “influence zones” of MRTS corridors.

The DDA had on February 28 issued a public notice inviting comments on its draft amendment of the master plan, giving 45 days to respond. With that time coming to an end on Sunday, architects raised concerns about the process itself as well as the impact of the amendment on the Capital’s heritage.

The master plan says that the Transit Oriented Development (TOD) policy would be used for all development in the influence zones of MRTS corridors, “such that maximum number of people can live, work or find means of recreation within walking or cycling distance of the MRTS corridors or stations”. The current version of the master plan excludes the Lutyens’ Bungalow Zone (LBZ), Chankyapuri, Civil Lines Bungalow Zone and Monument Regulated Zone (as per Archaeological Survey of India guidelines) from the influence zones, however, the amendment proposes deleting the relevant clauses.

“The modifications to the TOD policy will have far reaching implications on the urban character of the LBZ. The Indian Institute of Architects, Northern Chapter, has followed a consultative process, among its members, before submitting any comments to the government on such issues. Due to the nationwide lockdown, this has not been possible. We would request the DDA to extend the deadline for submitting suggestions or objections,” IIA Northern Chapter chairman Shamit Manchanda told The Hindu.

Anuj Srivastava, an architect who is a part of the LokPATH India collective that started an online campaign to send objections to the DDA, said the draft amendments also removed the reservation for economically weaker section (EWS) residents. He said the TOD policy was meant to create inclusive spaces where people can live and work in the same areas, but this was being negated by the amendments. Instead of EWS housing, expensive studio apartments could come up, he said.

As of Sunday evening, over 480 people had used the online platform, LetIndiaBreathe, to send their comments to the DDA.

Narayan Moorthy, another architect associated with LokPATH, said the amendment diluted the TOD policy by removing the clause reserving 20% of the land to be redeveloped for public spaces. He added that since the TOD policy of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs was a national policy, the DDA’s amendments could set a precedent for other cities.