Application for Geographical Indication tag for Cuttack Silver Filigree filed

The applicants have pointed out that silver filigree as a craft has been linked to Cuttack as far back as the reign of Anangabhimadeva III in the early 13th Century.

An application seeking Geographical Indication (GI) tag for the famous Cuttack Silver Filigree (Chandi Tarakasi) has been filed by the Odisha State Co-operative Handicrafts Corporation Ltd.

“Filigree has been traditionally associated with fine craftsmanship and luxurious design in classical jewellery. Silver bricks are transformed into thin fine wires or foils and used to create jewellery or show-pieces,” said P. Sanjai Gandhi, IP Attorney and Advocate, Nodal Officer, Geographical Indication Registration of Products, Government of Tamil Nadu, who filed the application on behalf of the applicant.

The applicants have pointed out that silver filigree as a craft has been linked to Cuttack as far back as the reign of Anangabhimadeva III in the early 13th Century.

In Cuttack, the work is generally done by boys, whose sensitive fingers, and keener sight enable them to put the fine silver threads together with the necessary rapidity and accuracy.

The main components that go into making silver filigree are silver, copper, zinc and cadmium. Different grades of silver are used in the main metal alloy and copper was traditionally mixed with the silver in the ratio of 90:10 for the creation of the desired alloy metal for the creation of filigree designs.

Copper is added to increase the strength of the metal while zinc is used in the solder metal to reduce the melting point of the alloy and increase its strength. Cadmium was a recent addition to the solder and was added to reduce the melting point of the alloy and to increase the durability. And tin is used to lower the melting point.

“A GI tag for silver filigree will act as a universal mark to establish the presence of the craft in the national and international level,” Mr. Gandhi said.