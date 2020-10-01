Babri Masjid demolition | Appeal against verdict to uphold rule of law, says AIMPLB

LUCKNOW

01 October 2020 02:29 IST

“This judgment is far from justice. It is neither based on evidence, nor in accordance with the law," the Board says.

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) urged the CBI to file an appeal against the special court verdict acquitting all 32 persons accused of criminal conspiracy in the Babri Masjid demolition.

“To uphold the rule of law, we urge the CBI to file an appeal,” said Maulana Mohammad Wali Rehmani, AIMPLB general secretary.

“This judgment is far from justice. It is neither based on evidence, nor in accordance with the law,” said Mr. Rehmani.

Advertising

Advertising

“Whatever may be the reasons for acquittal but it is also a fact that many of us have seen videos and photos of demolition,” he said, adding, “Who all was part of this conspiracy is an open secret.”