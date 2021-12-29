Apollo Hospitals to set up its first multi-speciality hospital in Jammu and Kashmir soon

Jammu

29 December 2021 04:22 IST

It plans to build a 250 bed facility

Renowned healthcare company Apollo Hospitals will set up its first 250-bed multi-speciality hospital in J&K’s Jammu region soon.

An official spokesperson said the J&K government on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the renowned healthcare company Apollo Hospitals for the establishment of a multi-specialty hospital in Jammu.

The MoU was signed between Ranjan Prakash Thakur, Principal Secretary to J&K government, Industries & Commerce Department and Dr. Preetha Reddy, Executive Vice Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, in the presence of J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

“The MoU is another major milestone for J&K. We have embarked on a new journey of development and socio-economic growth, which will take J&K UT to levels never seen before,” Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha said.

He said with greater industry engagement and greater investment, J&K will grow from strength to strength in the years to come. “The venture will bring huge direct and indirect employment opportunities for the locals,” the L-G said.

He said more healthcare projects and MoUs are in the pipeline to ensure best health care within the reach of every citizen of the UT.

Dr. Preetha Reddy, Executive Vice Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited, said, “We understand that the health sector creates vast job opportunities and this project will also generate more than 1000 direct employment.”

She said it’s the responsibility, which all of us collectively, have set forth to discharge. “It will also become the training centre not only for doctors, but also for the nurses, paramedics, technicians, and allied healthcare workers,” Dr. Reddy said.

Stating that J&K would become a hub for healthcare tourism, she said, “People from rest of the world can also be treated here. In a way, this project will help us heal the world.”

She said it’s a giant leap of faith and the project will put us on the global map.