Apollo Hospitals to manage NMMT’s multispeciality hospital in Gujarat

Larsen & Toubro chairman A.M. Naik has roped in Apollo Hospitals Group to manage and operate a proposed multispeciality hospital to be set up at Navsari, Gujarat, by Nirali Memorial Medical Trust (NMMT), a public charitable trust.

An agreement to this effect was signed in Mumbai on Saturday by Mr. Naik and Dr. Prathap C. Reddy, chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group.

Named after Nirali, granddaughter of Mr. Naik who died of cancer when she was two, NMMT was set up to help needy patients without access to quality medical treatment.

Mr. Naik said, “We owe a lot to the society we live in and are indebted to give back to people. It is the endeavour of Nirali Memorial Medical Trust to provide best-in-class secondary and tertiary medical care facilities to rural and underprivileged social groups. The setting up of the multispecialty hospital is a momentous step in the direction of extending affordable healthcare to all. We are delighted to have reputed healthcare group Apollo Hospitals joining this mission at Navasari in South Gujarat.”

NMMT will build the infrastructure, install the medical equipment and appoint qualified doctors and paramedical staff to run the hospital while Apollo Hospitals Group will offer their medical expertise and facilitate operations and maintenance of the hospital.

Dr. Reddy said, “Since our inception 35 years ago, the resolute mission of Apollo Hospitals has been to make an international standard of healthcare accessible to every individual. Since then, every endeavour has been a focused step towards fulfilling our mission. Apollo Hospitals is honoured to support Mr. Naik’s noble efforts in setting up a multi-specialty hospital in Navasari, which will offer succour to the people in the region by facilitating early detection of disease and timely intervention, thereby saving precious lives.”

NMMT has developed the A.M. Naik Healthcare Complex located at Sisodra (Ganesh), Navsari, Gujarat.

NMMT also runs the Nirali Memorial Radiation Centre in Surat, a multidisciplinary hospital at Powai, and at a hospital in Kharel in south Gujarat.