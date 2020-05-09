APMC market to shut down for a week

The Agriculture Produces Market Committee (APMC) in Navi Mumbai on Friday decided to shut all five markets — vegetables, fruits, masala, grain and onion-potato — from May 11 to 17 due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases connected to the APMC.

As of Friday, 85 people — including traders, workers and market staff — and 117 of their close contacts, have tested positive.

The decision was taken during a meeting between additional chief secretary (marketing) Anoop Kumar, IAS officer Sanjeev Jaiswal, Mathadi leader Narendra Patil, representatives of all markets, market administrators, Navi Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Annasaheb Misal and Konkan Divisional Commissioner Shivaji Daund.

“The markets will be thoroughly disinfected and staff who are yet to be tested will be checked,” APMC secretary Anil Chavan said. Trucks from farmers will take supplies directly to Mumbai.

Navi Mumbai will continue to get supplies with the help of the NMMC’s initiative to provide farm produce at the gate of housing societies.