Other States

APMC market to shut down for a week

The Agriculture Produces Market Committee (APMC) in Navi Mumbai on Friday decided to shut all five markets — vegetables, fruits, masala, grain and onion-potato — from May 11 to 17 due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases connected to the APMC.

As of Friday, 85 people — including traders, workers and market staff — and 117 of their close contacts, have tested positive.

The decision was taken during a meeting between additional chief secretary (marketing) Anoop Kumar, IAS officer Sanjeev Jaiswal, Mathadi leader Narendra Patil, representatives of all markets, market administrators, Navi Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Annasaheb Misal and Konkan Divisional Commissioner Shivaji Daund.

“The markets will be thoroughly disinfected and staff who are yet to be tested will be checked,” APMC secretary Anil Chavan said. Trucks from farmers will take supplies directly to Mumbai.

Navi Mumbai will continue to get supplies with the help of the NMMC’s initiative to provide farm produce at the gate of housing societies.

Letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 9, 2020 1:36:57 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/apmc-market-to-shut-down-for-a-week/article31539160.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY