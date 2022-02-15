Anyone can share reservations with J&K delimitation panel: L-G Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha during the inauguration of the Power Distribution Project of Jammu Kashmir Power Development Department (JkPDD) at Bajalta area, in Jammu on February 15, 2022 | Photo Credit: PTI

February 15, 2022 20:34 IST

India’s Constitution allows everyone to speak, says L-G Sinha

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday said all those who have reservations regarding the delimitation second draft proposal should come forward and submit their written responses to the panel. “India’s Constitution allows everyone to speak [on issues]. If the associate members have reservations, they should share them [with the Commission] in writing which will be made public. Anyone, besides the associate members, can also send their reservations in writing [to the Commission]. There is no objection,” L-G Sinha said. On the allegations of ‘bias’ in the second draft proposal, L-G Sinha said, “The Election Commission of India is an independent authority. The J&K Delimitation Commission is working under the Act passed by Parliament. Let them do their work.” The L-G said his administration was planning to invest ₹12,000 crore for capacity augmentation, upgrading the transmission and distribution systems to remove all supply constraints, strengthen electrification assets and deliver electricity through underground wires in Jammu and Srinagar. “The UT government is working on detailed plans in a systematic manner for achieving reliable, quality and sustainable power supply. We will generate 2500 MW additional electricity by 2024 to ensure energy security for the people of J&K UT,” the Lt. Governor said, who inaugurated 20 power distribution projects costing ₹41 crore at Bajalta, Jammu.