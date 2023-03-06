Any political, apolitical entity crossing line will face action in J&K: DGP

March 06, 2023 06:20 am | Updated 06:20 am IST - SRINAGAR

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Sunday warned action against any political or apolitical persons whose steps result in disturbing the peaceful environment in the Union Territory.

“We [the police] have to continue our work. Let politicians do politics, we will do our work. Any steps taken by a political or an apolitical entity to disturb peace is not a good thing. We have restrained such people in the past. When they cross the line, even action will be taken,” Mr. Singh said.

He was speaking during a marathon organised by the police under their civic action programme in Jammu, in which over 4,000 athletes participated.

Narcotics trade

The DGP also highlighted the new trend emerging in Jammu and Kashmir to fuel terrorism. “Earlier, Pakistan would employ smuggling as a means to send weapons. Of late, narco-weapons trade is taking place simultaneously. Weapons go to terrorists and narcotics are used to raise money, which is sent back to handlers across the border. This money is used to keep terrorism alive,” Mr. Singh said.

He said the police had already busted inter-State narcotics modules. The links of narco-terror had been found to Punjab, the DGP said.

He said both the weapons and narcotics were being airdropped by drones in border villages of Jammu. “Weapons fitted with drones along with huge consignments of narcotics are being airdropped in border villages of Jammu. We have foiled many such bids and seized huge consignments of narcotics. Recently narcotics worth ₹2 crore were seized,” the DGP said.

The Jammu and Kashmir police chief said all security arrangements would be taken to ensure peaceful G-20 events in the Union Territory.