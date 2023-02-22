HamberMenu
Anusuiya Uike takes oath as Governor of Manipur

Manipur High Court Justice M.V. Muralidaran administers oath of office and secrecy to Anusuiya Uikey

February 22, 2023 11:35 am | Updated 11:35 am IST - IMPHAL:

Iboyaima Lalithangbam
Newly appointed Governor of Manipur, Anusuiya Uikey

Newly appointed Governor of Manipur, Anusuiya Uikey | Photo Credit: PTI

Chief Justice of the Manipur High Court Justice M.V. Muralidaran on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, administered the oath of office and secrecy to the new Governor Anusuiya Uikey. Ms. Uikey who had been the Governor of Chhattisgarh is the 19 th Governor of Manipur. La. Ganesan who had been the Governor of Manipur was appointed the new Governor of Nagaland.

She arrived at Imphal on Tuesday. The Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren, all Ministers and top civil and police officials called on her on Tuesday to give a rousing welcome.

Ms. Uikey was first elected to the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly in the Indian National Congress in 1985. However she joined the BJP in 1998 and contested the Assembly elections as the BJP candidate the same year. She was defeated.

Later she became the Rajya sabha MP from Pradesh Madhya in 2006.

