Anurag Verma appointed new Chief Secretary of Punjab  

June 26, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

The Punjab Government on Monday announced the appointment of Anurag Verma, a 1993 batch IAS officer, the new Chief Secretary of the State.

According to a government statement, the order will come into effect on July 1, 2023. Mr. Verma will replace Vijay Kumar Janjua, who is retiring on June 30, 2023.

Mr. Verma is currently posted as the Additional Chief Secretary (Home, Industries & Commerce, Legal and Legislative Affairs, Information Technology and Investment Promotion).

As per the new orders, Mr. Verma will also hold additional charge as Principal Secretary Personnel as well as Vigilance, said the statement.

