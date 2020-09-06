Anubhav Mohanty in trouble over domestic violence allegations

His wife seeks a compensation of ₹13 crore for loss of earnings as an actress and ₹2 crore for medical expenses

Varsha Priyadarshini, a prominent actress in the Odia film industry, has accused Anubhav Mohanty — her husband and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Deputy Chief Whip in the Lok Sabha — of domestic violence.

Ms. Priyadarshini moved the Sub Divisional Judicial Magistrate, Cuttack alleging that she was subjected to mental and physical torture at the hands of Mr. Mohanty, an actor-turned-politician, during the past six years of their married life.

She sought a compensation of ₹13 crore for loss of earnings as an actress and ₹2 crore for medical expenses. The actress also demanded ₹70,000 as monthly alimony.

At the time of their marriage in February 2014, both Ms. Priyadarshini and Mr. Mohanty had successful careers in the Odia film industry. In her petition, the actress alleged that her husband’s family objected to her acting.

Accusing her husband of being a womaniser, Ms. Priyadarshini said he had illicit relationships with other women. The actress said the BJD leader was also an alcoholic and was frequently abusive at home.

The ruling BJD had first sent Mr. Mohanty to the Rajya Sabha in the year 2014. In 2019, he won the Kendrapara Lok Sabha seat.

The matter is scheduled for hearing at the SDJM Court, Cuttack on Monday.

Ms. Priyadarshini wanted her case to be heard under Section 12 of Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005.