Anticipatory bail Bill gets President’s nod

President Ram Nath Kovind has given assent to a key Bill of Uttar Pradesh that will pave the way for reintroduction of the provision of anticipatory bail, revoked during the Emergency in 1976, officials said on Monday.

Barring Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, all other States in the country have the provision of anticipatory bail.

“The President has given assent to the Code of Criminal Procedure (Uttar Pradesh Amendment) Bill, 2018,” a Home Ministry official said.

With the Presidential assent, the provision of applying for an anticipatory bail in Uttar Pradesh has been restored after over four decades.

