Anti-traffic pollution drive launched in Delhi

State govt. seeks support of people

Environment Minister Gopal Rai, while launching the ‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off’ campaign in all the 70 Assembly constituencies on Monday, said that everyone, including MPs, MLAs, agencies and the residents should participate in the campaign and contribute on their behalf, leaving their political affiliations aside, to combat the problem of air pollution in the Capital.

He said that a single vehicle contributes to 15%-20% pollution while idling at traffic signals and the aim is to reduce that percentage by switching vehicle ignitions off. Mr. Rai also announced that from November 2, the government will be taking this campaign forward in all the 272 wards in the city, so that more and more people can participate.

“The Delhi government believes that active participation from the people is required to combat the problem of air pollution. The impact of the campaign and other measures will be ascertained by the scientists,” he also said.

The Minister, answering a question regarding whether the government was considering issuing any advisory on pollution for the people in the coming days said the governments and all agencies concerned such as the Supreme Court, the EPCA, the DPCC were monitoring the situation and would take action wherever needed.

He alleged that the Delhi government had not received a positive response from the BJP MLAs and MPs.

Air quality ‘very poor’

Meanwhile, the Capital’s air quality remained in the ‘very poor’ category for the fourth consecutive day as a layer of toxic haze lingered over it. A central government monitoring agency said the air quality was likely to remain in the same category till October 31.

The share of stubble burning in Delhi’s PM2.5 concentration was 16% on Monday; 19% on Sunday and 9% on Saturday. NASA’s satellite imagery also showed a very dense cluster of fires in Punjab, Haryana and nearby regions. SAFAR said the farm fire count was 1,275 on Sunday.