Anti, pro-CAA protests by different groups of advocates in Hyderabad

A group of advocates staged a protest while another group organised celebrations over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in front of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday, police said.

Raising slogans like “We want Justice”, “Save India and Save Constitution”, some advocates held a protest against the CAA and the National Register of Citizens near the court’s main entrance gate.

They were holding placards that read “We oppose CAA”, .

“Repeal and withdraw CAA” and “Save Constitution, Save India, Save Secularism“.

“We want justice and equality and no discrimination among citizens of India,” they said and demanded rollback of the CAA.

Meanwhile, another group of advocates under the banner of “AdvocateForNation” organised celebrations welcoming the passing of the Citizenship Amendment Act.

They raised slogans like “Bharat Mata ki Jai” and .

“Go back Rohingyas.”

They later distributed sweets.

Protests are being held by different organisations in the city against the CAA with protesters holding placards that read “Hyderabad Rejects CAA“.

Scores of students under the banner of different students’ organisations from the city-based Maulana Azad National Urdu University, University of Hyderabad, Osmania University and other educational institutions are also holding protests and taking out marches against the police action on JMI and AMU students.