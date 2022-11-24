Anti-militancy ops on in Poonch’s Mendhar, arms recovered in Jammu’ Samba

November 24, 2022 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - SRINAGAR

A major search operation was launched in the Pir Panjal valley’s Poonch on Thursday following a tip-off about the presence of a group of militants in forest area. Meanwhile, arms and ammunition dropped by a drone were recovered in Samba district.

An official said the search operation that fanned out across a vast area in the Nar section of Bhata Durian forest range in Mendhar Sector of Poonch district was under way till late Thursday evening.

Initial reports suggested that the combing operation was aimed at tracking down a group of militants believed to have sneaked in a few days ago in the area and taken cover in dense forest area.

The army also fired some 15 speculative rounds in Bhata Durian forests around 12:30 p.m. However, in the evening, fierce firing was heard in the area.

Officials said vehicular traffic between Bhimber Gali and Jaranwali Gali has been suspended “as a precautionary measure”.

A JCO and three soldiers were killed in a gunfight with militants in October 2021 in the same forest range.

Meanwhile, early in the morning, the Samba police recovered an arms consignment dropped by a drone from across the border at Badali village near Swankha Morh.

“The consignment was concealed in a yellow-colored packet and the following recoveries were made from the dropped packet: two pistols, four magazines, 60 rounds, ₹5 lakh cash, one detonator, IED plate, battery cells and a white chemical bottle,” the police said.

Locals of the area had spotted the dropped packet lying in the open fields.

“A thorough search of the area is going on. Alertness shown by villagers has averted the consignment of arms and ammunition falling into hands of the anti-national elements,” Senior Superintendent of Police, Samba, Dr. Abhishek Mahajan said.