  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Anti-militancy ops on in Poonch’s Mendhar, arms recovered in Jammu’ Samba

Initial reports suggested that the combing operation was aimed at tracking down a group of militants believed to have sneaked in a few days ago

November 24, 2022 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - SRINAGAR

The Hindu Bureau
Security personnel at Mendhar in Poonch district. File.

Security personnel at Mendhar in Poonch district. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

A major search operation was launched in the Pir Panjal valley’s Poonch on Thursday following a tip-off about the presence of a group of militants in forest area. Meanwhile, arms and ammunition dropped by a drone were recovered in Samba district. 

An official said the search operation that fanned out across a vast area in the Nar section of Bhata Durian forest range in Mendhar Sector of Poonch district was under way till late Thursday evening.

Initial reports suggested that the combing operation was aimed at tracking down a group of militants believed to have sneaked in a few days ago in the area and taken cover in dense forest area. 

The army also fired some 15 speculative rounds in Bhata Durian forests around 12:30 p.m. However, in the evening, fierce firing was heard in the area. 

Officials said vehicular traffic between Bhimber Gali and Jaranwali Gali has been suspended “as a precautionary measure”.

A JCO and three soldiers were killed in a gunfight with militants in October 2021 in the same forest range.

Meanwhile, early in the morning, the Samba police recovered an arms consignment dropped by a drone from across the border at Badali village near Swankha Morh.

“The consignment was concealed in a yellow-colored packet and the following recoveries were made from the dropped packet: two pistols, four magazines, 60 rounds, ₹5 lakh cash, one detonator, IED plate, battery cells and a white chemical bottle,” the police said.

Locals of the area had spotted the dropped packet lying in the open fields.

“A thorough search of the area is going on. Alertness shown by villagers has averted the consignment of arms and ammunition falling into hands of the anti-national elements,” Senior Superintendent of Police, Samba, Dr. Abhishek Mahajan said.

Related Topics

Jammu and Kashmir / Jammu

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.