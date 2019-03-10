Anti-drug campaign a major success, says Tripura CM Biplab Deb

Success in the drug-free campaign has been a major achievement of the BJP-IPFT coalition government in its one year tenure, said Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb.

Speaking at ‘Meet the Press’ at Agartala Press Club on Saturday, he termed the campaign as a big challenge to deal with organised drug and narcotic mafia syndicates that had made a dent in the State over the years.

The media interaction event was organised on the occasion of the first anniversary of the coalition government. BJP and IPFT were celebrating the day across the State through various programmes.

Mr. Deb, also the State president of the BJP, outlined achievements made to contain drug menace in the State, that shares an 856 km border with Bangladesh. "Law enforcing agencies seized huge drug consignments and arrested 729 kingpins over the past year", he asserted.

Counting achievements of his government, Mr Deb who holds Home portfolio, stated that crime against women saw 9% reduction in the first year of his government. Prosecution and anti-crime wings of the government have been strengthened, he said, adding that the coalition government has zero tolerance against crime and corruption.

"We have made our resolve clear when we resorted to tough action against corrupt officials. Several government officers including two SDMs (Sub Divisional Magistrates) were put under suspension," he said in reply to a query.

The Chief Minister said the State government was now getting more funds and sanction from the central government which helped them carry forward development activities. The centre has released additional Rs 1050 crores in two phases.

He said unemployed youths were being awarded jobs and employment under different schemes to comply with their election pledges. He asserted that ongoing development activities, expansion of tourism potentials and self- employment schemes would effectively tackle unemployment issue.