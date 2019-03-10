Other States

Anti-drug campaign a major success, says Tripura CM Biplab Deb

Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb. File

Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb. File  

more-in

The media interaction event was organised on the occasion of the first anniversary of the BJP-IPFT coalition government

Success in the drug-free campaign has been a major achievement of the BJP-IPFT coalition government in its one year tenure, said Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb.

Speaking at ‘Meet the Press’ at Agartala Press Club on Saturday, he termed the campaign as a big challenge to deal with organised drug and narcotic mafia syndicates that had made a dent in the State over the years.　

The media interaction event was organised on the occasion of the first anniversary of the coalition government. BJP and IPFT were celebrating the day across the State through various programmes.

Mr. Deb, also the State president of the BJP, outlined achievements made to contain drug menace in the State, that shares an 856 km border with Bangladesh. "Law enforcing agencies seized huge drug consignments and arrested 729 kingpins over the past year", he asserted.　

Counting achievements of his government, Mr Deb who holds Home portfolio, stated that crime against women saw 9% reduction in the first year of his government. Prosecution and anti-crime wings of the government have been strengthened, he said, adding that the coalition government has zero tolerance against crime and corruption.　

"We have made our resolve clear when we resorted to tough action against corrupt officials. Several government officers including two SDMs (Sub Divisional Magistrates) were put under suspension," he said in reply to a query.　

The Chief Minister said the State government was now getting more funds and sanction from the central government which helped them carry forward development activities. The centre has released additional Rs 1050 crores in two phases.

He said unemployed youths were being awarded jobs and employment under different schemes to comply with their election pledges. He asserted that ongoing development activities, expansion of tourism potentials and self- employment schemes would effectively tackle unemployment issue.

Comments
Related Topics Other States
Tripura
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 10, 2019 4:30:26 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/anti-drug-campaign-a-major-success-says-tripura-cm-biplab-deb/article26484265.ece

© The Hindu

Next Story