Anti-Corruption Bureau withdraws order on concealing identity of accused

January 06, 2023 11:04 pm | Updated 11:04 pm IST - JAIPUR

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Rajasthan on Friday withdrew its controversial order issued two days ago on concealing the identity of the accused government officials in the graft cases until the charges against them were proved in the court. The January 4 order had led to an embarrassment for the Congress government in the State.

ACB Additional Director-General Hemant Priyadarshi, who assumed the additional charge as the bureau’s chief, had stated in his order that only the rank or designation, and the department of the accused should be made public and shared with the media.

The order, issued to all chowki (outpost) and unit in-charges of ACB across the State, also stated that the names and photographs of the accused and suspects should not be revealed until they were convicted by the court.

The Opposition BJP had targeted the ruling Congress over the order and questioned the government’s intention. The People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) and other civil rights groups had also opposed the ACB’s move, saying it amounted to corrupt officials being shielded and the citizens’ freedom of speech and expression being curbed.

Amid an all-round disapproval, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said in Udaipur on Thursday that the order would be examined and if needed, it would be withdrawn. “The intention of the government is clear. We have zero tolerance for corruption... The order seems to be issued on a technical ground, on the basis of a Supreme Court judgment,” Mr. Gehlot told reporters.

The rollback within two days occurred apparently on the instructions of Mr. Gehlot, who also holds the Home portfolio, after some of the Ministers pointed to its adverse ramifications just before the State Assembly’s budget session is starting on January 23. The State will also go to polls later this year, making it crucial for the ruling party to avoid any kind of controversy on governance, public welfare and the drive against corruption.