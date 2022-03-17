Anti-Corruption Bureau seizes more than ₹27 lakh cash from PWD official accused of graft, in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad

Sanjay Rajaram Patil came under the ACB’s radar after he allegedly demanded ₹1.25 lakh from a contractor to sanction the latter's bills

Sanjay Rajaram Patil came under the ACB’s radar after he allegedly demanded ₹1.25 lakh from a contractor to sanction the latter's bills

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has seized 855gm of gold and more than ₹27 lakh cash from an engineer of the Public Works Department, who is booked in a bribery case, in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district, an official said on March 17.

“Sanjay Rajaram Patil (52), a section engineer of the PWD Department, was caught by the ACB while accepting a bribe of ₹40,000 from a contractor on March 12,” the official said. “The ACB later raided Patil’s house on the same day and seized ₹1.63 lakh and 183gm of gold,” he said.

“During an operation on Wednesday, the ACB searched the accused official’s bank locker and recovered 672gm of gold and ₹26 lakh in cash,” the official said. In all, the ACB has seized 855gm of gold and over ₹27 lakh cash from the accused official, ACB Superintendent for Aurangabad, Rahul Khade said, adding that the agency will investigate Patil's assets.

Patil came under the ACB’s radar after he allegedly demanded ₹1.25 lakh from a contractor to sanction the latter's bills, following which he was caught while accepting ₹40,000 from him.