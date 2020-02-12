Other States

Anti-CAA stir: Panel holds 53 guilty of damage to property in Muzaffarnagar

A panel headed by the additional district magistrate held 53 guilty of damaging public property during an anti-CAA protest in Muzaffarnagar last month, ordering the recovery of over Rs 23 lakh from them.

ADM Amit Singh directed the Revenue Department to collect Rs 23,41,290 from the guilty for damaging public property during the protest on December 20. The panel had issued notices to 57 people and sought a report from police and government departments to identify people responsible for the losses.

During the inquiry, the panel withdrew notices against four people. The panel rejected the objections filed by the 53 people, holding them responsible for damage to public property.

It is learnt that over 51 cases were registered and 81 people arrested for the violence during the anti-protest in Muzaffarnagar. An SIT has also been constituted to investigate the cases.

