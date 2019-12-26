Other States

Anti-CAA stir: Internet services to remain suspended in Ghaziabad for 24 hours

Representational image  

The restriction will remain in place till 10 p.m. on Friday.

In the wake of violence in parts of Uttar Pradesh during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, internet services will remain suspended here for 24 hours from 10 p.m. on Thursday.

This is the second time in the month that internet services have been suspended.

District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey told PTI that all mobile companies had been told to keep their services suspended.

He said the step had been taken to prevent hate-mongering on social media in view of violence in the State after the passage of the new citizenship law in Parliament.

The anti-social elements won’t be able to take advantage of the internet to spread hatred and disturb communal harmony, the DM said, adding that the possibility of violence and arson could not be ruled out.

