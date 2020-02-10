Anti-CAA protests: NHRC notice to U.P. govt., police on Priyanka’s complaint

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued notices to the Uttar Pradesh government and the police on Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s complaint of police brutality during the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) demonstrations.

The NHRC issued notices to the Chief Secretary of the UP government and the DGP on January 29, giving them six weeks to respond to the complaint given by the Congress delegation, including Ms. Vadra, who visited it on January 27. According to the proceedings, the Congress delegation asked for an enquiry into the police action.

“It is mentioned in the communication [Congress complaint] that the state of Uttar Pradesh has been at the centre of the movement against the alleged unconstitutional premise and implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 and the National Register of Citizens (NRC),” the NHRC observed.

Citing media reports, accounts of party workers and activists and interactions of the leaders with victims’ families, the Congress delegation alleged police brutality in addressing the law and order.

“The Commission finds it appropriate to direct issuance of notices to the Chief Secretary and the DGP, Uttar Pradesh, calling for a detailed and specific report within six weeks on the allegations mentioned in the complaint. Looking into the gravity and sensitivity of the matter, the Commission expects that the requisite report shall be sent by the authorities within the stipulated time, without any delay,” the NHRC observed.

The NHRC noted that it had received “some more complaints alleging high-handedness and excessive use of force by the police in Lucknow and Kanpur districts”. It said these complaints would also be forwarded to the DGP.

“Once the requisite reports in all the matters registered on this subject are received from the State authorities, the matter shall be placed before the Full Bench of the Commission for consideration and further directions,” the NHRC observed.