Other States

Anti-CAA protests: Curfew lifted in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur, Section 144 still in force

Protestors take part in a rally against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, in Jabalpur, Friday, Dec. 20, 2019.

Protestors take part in a rally against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, in Jabalpur, Friday, Dec. 20, 2019.   | Photo Credit: PTI

more-in

The decision was taken after a review of the situation in those areas, Superintendent of Police Amit Singh said

Curfew imposed in some areas of Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur city after violence during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act was lifted on 23 December, a police official said.

The decision was taken after a review of the situation in those areas, Superintendent of Police Amit Singh said.

Curfew was imposed on Friday in four police station areas of Jabalpur after protesters pelted stones, clashed with police and indulged in destruction of property.

These areas are part of Gohalpur, Hanumantal, Kotwali and Adhartal police stations.

The curfew has been lifted, but prohibitory orders under The Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) Section 144, banning assembly of more than four people, will continue to be in force, Mr. Singh said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics National Other States
Madhya Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 23, 2019 4:03:01 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/anti-caa-protests-curfew-lifted-in-madhya-pradeshs-jabalpur-section-144-still-in-force/article30380459.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY