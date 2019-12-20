Other States

Anti-CAA protests: Curfew imposed in parts of Jabalpur

District Collector Bharat Yadav said schools would remain closed on December 21 as a precautionary measure.

Curfew was imposed in Gohalpur and Hanumantal police station limits in Jabalpur city of Madhya Pradesh on Friday following violent protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Curfew was also imposed in some parts of Kotwali and Adhartal police station limits, District Collector Bharat Yadav told the PTI. All these areas are predominantly Muslim-dominated areas. Schools would remain closed on Saturday as a precautionary measure, he said. The situation was now under control, he added.

Madhya Pradesh
