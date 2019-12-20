Anti-CAA protests: Curfew imposed in parts of Jabalpur

Curfew was imposed in Gohalpur and Hanumantal police station limits in Jabalpur city of Madhya Pradesh on Friday following violent protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Curfew was also imposed in some parts of Kotwali and Adhartal police station limits, District Collector Bharat Yadav told the PTI. All these areas are predominantly Muslim-dominated areas. Schools would remain closed on Saturday as a precautionary measure, he said. The situation was now under control, he added.