Anti-CAA protests: 48 granted bail in Bijnor for lack of proof

Finding glaring loopholes in the police investigation, a Bijnor court has granted bail to 48 persons accused of indulging in rioting, arson and attempt to murder on December 20 when the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act turned violent in Nagina town.

The police had arrested 83 persons at Nagina in Bijnor district of Uttar Pradesh. The FIR accused them of firing at the police, breaking government vehicles and vandalising private vehicles and shops.

While hearing the bail plea of 48 of them, the District Sessions Court judge Sanjeev Panday observed that the government lawyer did not submit any proof that people among the rioters fired at the police. “No evidence has been presented in the court that showed recovery of weapons. Recovery of two shells of 315 bore from the site has been recorded but nothing in the investigation shows who fired them,” the order said.

Similarly, the judge pointed out, no proof had been submitted that showed that the mob indulged in arson and destroyed private vehicles. “The police have reported damage to one government vehicle, but the technical inspection was done on January 12, 20 days after the said incident.”

Mr. Pandey also said that the FIR said 13 policemen were injured but none of them have been found to have gunshot injury. “They have ordinary bruises, only one has a cut mark,” the order said.

Considering that the accused, who had been in judicial custody since December 20, had no previous criminal record, the judge found suitable ground to grant bail to the 48 persons.