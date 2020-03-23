Anti-CAA protest suspended

The women holding a dharna against CAA-NPR-NRC at the foot of the Hussainabad Clock Tower in Lucknow since January 17 on Monday suspended their protest due to the lockdown in the city over COVID-19.

“We will get back to our protest at the same spot when the government restrictions over COVID-19 are over,” said the women in a memorandum to the Commissioner of Police, Lucknow.

To ensure the protest goes on symbolically, the women have not dismantled the stage and left behind their dupattas at the site.

A government spokesperson said the clock tower protest was over.

Along with Lucknow, 15 other districts in Uttar Pradesh were put under lockdown till March 23.