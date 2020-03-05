Anti-CAA protest: Calcutta High Court stays leave India notice to Polish student

Kolkata

He has learnt from his mistake, lawyer tells court.

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday stayed the “Leave India” notice issued by the Foreigners’ Regional Registration Office (FRRO), Kolkata, to a Polish student. He was asked to leave last month after he allegedly participated in a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

After hearing the counsel representing the student and the government, Justice Sabyasachi Bhattacharyya restrained the government from executing the notice till March 18.

Kamil Siedcynski, a student of Masters in Comparative Literature at the Jadavpur University in Kolkata, was given the notice on February 14.

The student’s counsel Jayanta Mitra said the students had joined other students in a visit to the New Market area and participated in the protest ‘unwittingly’. He pleaded before the Court that only a few months of his masters programme are left, he has learnt from his mistake and will not repeat it. Mr. Siedcynski has been studying in India since 2016 and had obtained a post graduate diploma from the Visva Bharati University.

Last month, the FRRO Kolkata Office had issued a similar notice to a Bangladeshi student at the Visva Bharati University Santinketan for allegedly participating in an anti-CAA protests.