A view of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) after the violent protests against Citizenship Amendment Act, in Aligarh, on December 15, 2019. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Bench of Chief Justice of Allahabad HC and Justice J.J. Munir dismissed a bunch of petitions filed expressing concerns regarding the anti-CAA protest that took at the campus of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) followed by the police’s actions on protestors. The court observed that students enter universities or any educational Institutions for the purpose of education and not indulge in activities which bring a bad name to great educational institutions.

The court ordered the administration of the AMU to establish a mechanism for better communication with the students’ fraternity so that they are not influenced by outsiders. It maintained that communication channels should always remain open with students.

“But equal responsibility is also of the students that they do not fall in the trap of unscrupulous persons operating outside the university to disturb the peace there. Educational institutions have to maintain discipline. The students enter universities or any educational institution for the purpose of education and not indulge in these kinds of activities, which brings bad name to the great educational Institutions,” the court observed.

The matter pertains to a protest that was held at AMU on December 15, 2019, in which the petitioners claimed that students were peacefully protesting, and the police provoked them and later cane-charged them.

The HC, in January 2020 had ordered an inquiry in the matter which was done by the NHRC. The inquiry had to be done both on the students’ claims and the police’s action.

According to the court order whose copy is with The Hindu, the dismissal of multiple pleas came after reviewing of the report of the NHRC which had criticized students’ as well as the police’s action. It also had several recommendations for both State and the institution.

“Nothing survives in the petitions. Dismissed,” the court stated.