Another woman set on fire in Bihar

Another woman in Bihar was set on fire allegedly after a failed rape bid by a neighbour. The accused has been arrested.

The woman, 23, was alone at home in Nazirpur village under the Ahiyapur police station limits of Muzaffarpur district on Saturday when the accused entered her home and tried to rape her. When she resisted, he allegedly set her on fire.

She received 50% burns and was admitted to a government hospital in Muzaffarpur town, said Ahiyapur police station officer Vikas Rai.

‘Very critical’

The doctors at the hospital said her condition was “very critical” and that she had been shifted to the Intensive Care Unit.

The victim’s mother, who works at a primary health centre in the district, has lodged a complaint against her neighbour as the accused in the case.

“He has been harassing my daughter for the last three years…it was because of continuous harassment and threat that my daughter had stopped going to college…I had also approached the local police several times but no action was taken against him,” she said at the hospital.

“She is our youngest child and was alone at home when the man entered the house…he tried to rape her but when my daughter resisted he set her on fire,” she added. Son of a local strongman and property dealer, the accused has also been allegedly issuing threats to the family.

Muzaffarpur Police Superintendent Jayant Kant said: “The main accused has been arrested and will soon be sent to judicial custody.”