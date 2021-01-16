Another TMC minister says he is going through test of patience

Kolkata

Trinamool Congress workers are unhappy, gap between people and party is widening, says Rajib Banerjee

Less than 24 hours after Trinamool Congress managed to pacify Satabdi Roy, MP from Birbhum, who had given clear hints of meeting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership, the party on Saturday faced another challenge when Forest Minister Rajib Banerjee said he was going through a test of patience.

Mr. Banerjee had expressed dissent in the past but on Saturday he took to social media and questioned why action was not being taken against those who are targeting him after he had raised relevant issue.

“I have still not lost patience. I am going through a test of patience,” said the Minister and MLA from Domjur in Howrah. He also raised a host of issues including unemployment and the migration of youth to other states for jobs. He also said that Trinamool Congress workers are unhappy and the gap between the people and the party is widening.

Attempts are on to placate Mr. Banerjee but his meeting with senior leaders have not yielded results. Urban Development and Municipal Affairs Minister Firhad Hakim asked him to raise the issues within the party.

Ms. Roy on the other hand took to social media expressing confidence in the leadership of TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee. The actor-turned-politician said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will head the new government again in 2021.

The BJP leadership including State unit president Dilip Ghosh urged Mr. Rajib Banerjee to not waste precious time and join the BJP. “The Trinamool Congress has turned into a private company and those who don’t want to work like employees should leave the party immediately,” said BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari who left TMC last month.