Another Thackeray joins green bandwagon

Amit, son of Raj Thackeray, to launch campaign to clean beaches in Maharashtra

While Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra’s Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray is busy promoting environment-friendly policies of the State, his cousin and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray’s son Amit too has jumped on the ‘green’ bandwagon.

“This is a project that is close to my heart. Maharashtra has a coastline of 720 kilometres. When we talk about clean foreign beaches, a thought comes to my mind as to why can’t we have the same level of cleanliness here,” said Amit Thackeray.

He said that it is time to come together for this cause without depending on the government. “On December 11, we will be cleaning more than 40 beaches on Maharashtra coastline. I appeal to all those who love Maharashtra’s coasts and live in the vicinity to join us to clean our beaches,” he said. Mr. Thackeray said that it was MNS’s environment wing that regularly cleaned up the Dadar beach to give it a new and clean face.

The aspiring politician is presently making his way in to the party’s organisational structure by visiting party officials, interacting with office-bearers and workers and planning on new projects for the party. The campaign which he termed ‘to safeguard the environment,’ would also mark the party’s attempt to present him with an image different from his father’s, which is often ‘provocative and agitating’.

The green initiative however has uncanny similarity with another project with which his cousin and Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray was closely associated in which the latter joined hands with environmentalist Afroz Shah to clean Versova beach in western suburbs of Mumbai.