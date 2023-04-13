ADVERTISEMENT

Another soldier dies of gunshot wound at Bathinda Military Station: Army

April 13, 2023 09:58 am | Updated 10:07 am IST

The Army has maintained that the incident has nothing to do with the deaths of jawans on April 12

The Hindu Bureau

Another soldier dies of a gunshot wound at Bathinda Military Station in a case of suspected accidental firing, the Army said on April 13, 2023. 

An Army soldier died of gunshot injuries at the Bathinda military station in Punjab on April 12, around 12 hours after four personnel from an artillery unit were killed in a firing incident.

Army officials further said the deceased jawan’s service weapon went off accidentally in Punjab on April 12 night. The jawan has been identified as Laghu Raj Shankar: Gurdeep Singh, SHO, Bathinda Cantt Police Station.

Although he was immediately evacuated to the Military Hospital he succumbed to his injuries.

The soldier had returned from leave on April 11. The case purportedly seems to be of attempted suicide. There is no connection whatsoever with the incident that took place at Bathinda Military Station yesterday, the Army said.

“A soldier died of a gunshot wound at approximately 4:30 p.m. on April 12 at Bathinda Military Station. The soldier was on sentry duty with his service weapon,” the Army said. “The weapon and cartridge case from the same weapon was found next to the soldier. The gunshot wound was near the right temporal region,” it said in a statement.

Four Army personnel (jawans) were killed in a firing incident inside Bathinda Military Station in the wee hours of April 13, according to Indian Army, even as the Police have ruled out a ‘terrorist attack’ angle in the incident.

