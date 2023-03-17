ADVERTISEMENT

Another paper leak in Assam class 10 board exam

March 17, 2023 11:50 am | Updated 12:15 pm IST - GUWAHATI

The police have so far apprehended 25 people in connection with the leak

The Hindu Bureau

Accused persons in the board exam paper leak being produced in a court in Guwahati, Wednesday, March 15, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has asked the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) to reschedule the class 10 Assamese exam after an arrested teacher confessed to leaking the language question paper.

The confession came less than a week after the SEBA rescheduled the class 10 general science exam on March 12 nine hours before it was to be held. The decision was taken after the science question paper was leaked on social media.

Another student in eastern Assam’s Dhemaji claimed the general mathematics question paper was leaked too. The police are verifying his claim.

“It has been brought to my notice that the arrested accused centre in charge of Luhit Khabalu HS School has, during interrogation, confessed to leaking Assamese paper as well. In view of this, I have advised SEBA to reschedule the Assamese exam also,” Mr. Sarma tweeted on the night of March 16.

Education Minister Ranoj Pegu later said the exam of all major Indian language subjects, including English scheduled for March 18 have also been rescheduled on the advice of the Chief Minister.

On March 16, the Assam police arrested Pranab Dutta, a teacher and the alleged mastermind of the High School Leaving Certificate exam paper leak scam. Another teacher identified as Kumud Rajkhowa was arrested in the case.

According to reports, both teachers have been terminated from their services.

The police have also detained 25 people, including students, in connection with the case so far.

All Assam Students’ Union chief advisor Samujjal Bhattacharya demanded reforms in the SEBA after the Assamese paper leak was confirmed.

